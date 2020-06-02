What you need to know about astronauts Robert Behnken

Two long-time NASA cosmonauts are happy and eager to be deployed today on a SpaceX spaceship from Florida to the International Space Station (ISS). In the location of the NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley would buckle onto a crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket. Everything is component of SpaceX’s Demo -2, the corporation’s Crew Dragon rocket’s initial crewed demonstration flight. Additionally, each cosmonaut has vast flight experience, and several trips have traveled in orbit. So let’s immerse ourselves in their past and culture.

This project is a thrilling launch for Behnken. “I am pleased to put crewed spaceflight back to the port of Florida for NASA and SpaceX project,” stated Behnken in a simulated news conference on 1 May. He further retorted that his six-year-old boy, Theodore, is thrilled about the launch and can’t wait to spread the news about his flight and expertise. In reality, Behnken is currently married to a NASA cosmonaut, Megan McArthur, who sailed for the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009 on a flight STS-125. “There are thousands of individuals who might not have had the opportunity to see a spacecraft mission,” he said. Behnken further stated, “Have an opportunity to see crewed spaceflights once again in our immediate neighborhood.”

Behnken was brought up in Missouri and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, with a bachelor’s degree in physics and mechatronics, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering in Caltech. Additionally, he further graduated with a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at Caltech in 1997. He studied at Edwards Air Force in California, at the AirForce Reserve Training Centre. After graduating from school, he was appointed a test flight technician. He reported over 1 500 flight hours and flew over 25 different aircraft styles, which make him exceptionally well-suited for operating a new vehicle in the next Prototype 2 test phase.

As a component of flight STS-123 at the International Space Station (ISS), Behnken took off on the spacecraft Endeavor in 2008. He acted as an ascent and entry project primary flight expert on this trip. Consequently, he took three test flights and also controlled the Canadarm2 robotic arm of the base. In 2010, he flew to the STS-130 once again on Endeavour. He was a flight expert on the mission and operated the robotic arms of the space station once more. He later conducted three walks and acted as the spacecraft for the project once more.

