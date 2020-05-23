Tiny satellite seen near an asteroid as NASA’S space rocket plan for a stopover

A mission by NASA commonly referred to as the Lucy asteroid has been met with space-rock objectives; thus, the crew has learned that one of the asteroids has an acquaintance. This came about from Hubble Space Telescope with much appreciation to them. They drafted a team in 2018 to learn about a space rock called the eurybates. It is believed that the eurybates fit a set of other asteroids known as the Trojans, which is in the same orbit nearby the sun but towards the front of the gas giant. The scientist started thinking that the eurybates had an acquaintance, but after adding up through some 2018 Hubble pictures, nothing was found. However, the researchers decided to re-examine the data that was established in 2019, and to their surprise, they found something.

Hubble time was requested for, and they handed over three tries namely; the scientist from Lucy project at NASA’S space flight, Keith Noll, and someone who helped discover the existence of eurybates satellite, it was recorded in a statement that in the leading two interpretations in December nothing was seen, so they started to reflect on why luck was not on their side but looking on the third orbit they discovered that their luck laid there, they concluded that the orbit arrived on the onset of January.

The Lucy mission scientist is hopeful that they will get another chance to re-examine the satellite in the coming month, hence when it emanates back into Hubble’s opinion since it was revealed in January, they have to hold down satellites orbits which are near the eurybates, therefore, establishing success in the observing it on its next trial. What is known so far by the people conducting the research is that the space rock recognized is so tiny because it is dimmer than eurybates. The scientist from Lucy’s mission is filled with hope and anticipation about this new satellite they have discovered will grant them assistance on understanding how the solar system looks the way it looks. They believe that Trojans are crumbs that slithered during the foundation of gas giants hence became locked up in the orbit

The scientist also concludes that the eurybates and its acquaintance may be two pieces of some large space rock hence studying it as a pair could help them comprehend what transpires during a solar system collision. A statement was also recorded in Washington DC, where the NASA headquarters are based that the eurybates could be the leading member of the Trojan collisional family with the highest number of asteroids.

According to NASA, with the new information rising, it will not affect Lucy’s plan, although the crew behind the task at hand will be weighing the circumstances to be certain whether the spacecraft will not slide near the rock and crash. Lucy has been programmed to launch in October 2021 on American soil.