Sun mission for NASA will have a massive telescope with six tiny satellites

NASA wants to develop a giant radio telescope that will fly in space. The telescope will operate through the six small satellites which will work concurrently with each other. This mission name is SunRISE (Sun Radio Interference Interferometer Space Experiment), and there are plans for launching it in July 2023 or earlier than that year. The main Aim of SunRise is to help the scientist to understand the compound relationship between the sun and other phenomena around the earth which are looks so dangerous. The common name given to the hazardous space phenomena is the space weather.

The SUNRISE mission comes when there is a burst in solar science, and there is more emphasis on the mission, which will incorporate space weather forecast plans for spaceflight to go past low Earth orbit for humans. NASA Heliophysics Division director, Nicky Fox in a statement he said that they are happy to have an additional mission to the spacecraft fleet to help them understand the sun in totality and its influence on the environment among the planets. He added many people to know about the sun eruptions with the weather events in the space. The purpose is to mitigate the effects of the space weather on the spacecraft and astronauts.

Some of the scientists watched the sun fling energy with the materials towards the earth in the outburst. The same scientists have seen the impacts of movements on the satellites moving on the orbit, particularly on those that contain communication and instruments for navigation. The awkward moment is that the scientists have no knowledge of nitty-gritty details and the connection between the space weather phenomena and the solar outburst that will help them to forecast the space weather.

The SunRISE mission costs 63 million U.S dollars and will help to bridge the difference. The six telescopes that are in the purpose will study the waves ejected from the sun during the solar particle outburst—the mission target Coronal mass ejections which have the capacity to through a large amount of plasma. The liquid of the plasma charged particles makes the sun to function across the solar system.

The satellite with the size of the toaster-sized spreads out across for about 10 kilometers and orbits the earth at 22,000 miles altitude. The earth orbit keeps the SUnRISE missions above the ionosphere of the earth that blocks radio waves of objects with such high speed from entering into the earth.