Watch Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream Sunday Night NFL Playoffs Divisional Round 2021 Crackstreams Reddit Free (1/17/2021) Buffstreams Updates TV Channel

Browns vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs game online. The Browns vs Chiefs live stream has the Chiefs hoping to meet expectations. The Browns vs Chiefs live stream will see Cleveland looking to repeat the good fortune from last week’s history-making game. While the Chiefs were taking their first-round bye last week as the AFC’s #1 seed, the Browns were making history.

Fourteen seconds into their first playoff game in 18 years, the Browns lead the Steelers, 7-0. By the end of the first quarter, they led 28-0 and were on their way to their first playoff win in 26 years. The Browns converted five turnovers last week into 24 points. It is highly unlikely this NFL live stream will feature giveaways like that again.

The Browns vs Chiefs live stream begins today at 3:05 p.m. ET / 12:05 p.m. PT, on Sunday, January 17. It’s on CBS.

The Chiefs have the fourth fewest turnovers in the NFL and their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for all his dazzling abilities, rarely receives praise for his ability to protect the football. Mahomes is the only QB this season with at least 550 pass attempts and less than 10 interceptions. He threw six picks to his 38 touchdowns.

Kansas City is expected by many to get back to the Super Bowl if not repeat as champs. Seven Chiefs were selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, four of them on offense including Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide-receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Eric Fisher. Kelce is coming off his best season. His 1,416 receiving yards led all tight ends and was second amongst all receivers. He also caught a career high 11 touchdowns.

The Browns offense has a familiar face to Kansas City fans. Kareem Hunt spent his first two seasons in K.C. He’s now a member of the Brown’s dynamic backfield. Hunt and fellow running back, Nick Chubb, combined for 23 total touchdowns this season.

The (11-5) Browns are currently 10-point road underdogs to the NFL’s best (14-2) Chiefs. The Over/Under is 57.

Browns vs. Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Divisional Round Online, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chiefs will open their postseason by hosting the Browns in the divisional round on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland is coming off a stunning stomping of the Steelers in the wild-card round, while Kansas City had a wild-card round bye. The reigning Super Bowl champions will be looking to stop the Browns’ momentum in their hunt to take home another Lombardi Trophy.

On Sunday night, Cleveland won its first playoff game since 1994 with a 48–37 win over the Steelers. The Browns scored a defensive touchdown on the game’s opening drive when Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over Ben Roethlisberger’s head and Karl Joseph recovered it for the score. Cleveland went on to put up 28 points in the first quarter, and its defense intercepted Roethlisberger three times in the first half and forced four first-half turnovers.

The wild-card win was even more impressive considering the Browns were playing without head coach Kevin Stefanski, two assistants and four players, who all tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Sunday’s game will mark the first time the Browns and Chiefs have played each other since 2018. Patrick Mahomes, who was a first-year starter that season, led Kansas City to a 37–21 win.

The Chiefs finished the 2020 regular season atop the AFC West with a 14–2 record. Despite the Browns feeling dangerous, it will be hard for them to stop Kansas City’s dangerous offense with Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

How to watch Browns vs Chiefs live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you’re away from home and so can’t watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here’s how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom’s Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Browns vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In America, Browns vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. The game starts at 3:05 p.m. ET/ 12:05 p.m. PT Sunday January 17.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won’t be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” as Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don’t want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front.

View Deal

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV

Browns vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Browns vs Chiefs live streams for free, as they’ve got every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Browns vs Chiefs.

Browns vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond can watch Browns vs Chiefs on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. The game begins at 8:05 p.m. local BST.

If you’re an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you’re not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Browns vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Browns vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

