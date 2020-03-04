In preparations for its lunar mission, NASA is seeking to increase its astronaut roster. It might seem that the space agency requires additional staff for its human-crewed missions to space, targeting moon LS ding missions and maybe a mission to Mars later on. This announcement came on Tuesday 11th February when NASA made a call out for astronaut candidates coming in from 2nd March to 31st March

The recruitment will see the new astronauts being part of the Artemis program. They will be at the forefront of NASA’s attempt to move past the next frontier of space navigation into deep space flight. This new group will be the 23rd batch of recruits enrolled in the NASA space flight program since its inception 60 years ago. The apartheid habitat program seeks to establish a conducive base for space programs for astronauts. This move is in a vision to colonize and possibly Mars

The recruits will be tasked with helping build the lunar base for the next decade of astronauts. NASA hopes to place the next project as a groundbreaker for space exploration. On the lunar landing mission, NASA has plans to include the first woman on the moon in its timeline.

Yet that is not all, NASA has planned its 20th-anniversary celebrations for the International Space Station operation, with this year to coincide with the recruitment. In a statement, NASA chief Jim Bridenstine laid out open requirements to the qualifiable American public

The previous free recruitment saw massive recruitment that took place in 2017 with a gigantic 18000 application turnip. However, this year’s recruitment will see tighter restrictions toward acceptance into the program adding one more step to the application process. Previous applicants have to be US citizens and had to have completed a degree in engineering, science, or math fork a reputable college. They would also have had to pass a physical exam that ensured the applicants would have the strength to bear the weight of standard NASA equipment and spacesuits.

This year’s program will require candidates to have completed a master’s degree in engineering, math, or biologically viable course or a physical science masters. Candidates would also meet to achieve prolonged exposure to the flight-like environment. Though the requirements seem more demanding this year, NASA looks to get a high number of applications with a significant turnover for the required number of astronauts.