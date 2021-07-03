Order Happy Friendship Day Photo Cakes for your BFF Online at Best Prices

Gurgaon, July 3- It is in adverse times of the pandemic that one realises the importance of friends. Friendship day comes as that special occasion to offer an ode to your friends who’ve been with you through thick and thin and helped you sail through storms. Friendship day is celebrated as a day for special friends on the first Sunday of august each year. In India also, friends- young and old observe friendship day and cherish their friendships on this day. Friendship day will be celebrated on 1st August this year and will surely kick start the festive second half of the year.

Friendship day is a day when people remember their oldest and most special friends and express their love for them. It is an age old tradition to send gifts to those you love to show your affection. And that’s what friends who are far apart do at friendship day as well. You can send friendship day gifts to your friends all across India through a trusted gifting site like Indiagift. With more than 5 years of experience in the industry, the website offers a huge variety of gifting ideas for friends and has a large online store. Keeping in line with the safety precautions during pandemic, the website is practising all safety norms. Thus you can be sure your friends receives your present with safety and love.

Indiagift.in is an online gift shop which is one of its kind. With budget gifts for friends, you can even order gifts for under Rs 500 with free shipping to over 300 cities in India. The website has an incredible reach with more than 1000 delivery points in the country thus ensuring that gifts can be delivered safely to even remote parts. With Indiagift, affordable gifting has become a reality and the options available are also user-friendly. From friendship day cakes to chocolates to bouquets to personalised mugs, there are lots of gift combos available for the occasion.

Apart from Happy friendship day cakes, the website also does other occasion and festival based gifting. From birthday gifts to rakhis to Diwali hampers, Indiagift has a large selection of gifts to offer to its customers. The website launches a special curated collection of online gifts for each occasion and offers it to its customers. With less than a month to go for Friendship day, the website is also running several campaigns and deals on gifts. So this is the right time to cherish your friendship and save money on a yummy friendship day cake.

https://primefeed.in/