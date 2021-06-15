Coronavirus live news: Covid outpacing vaccines, WHO warns; US nears 600,000 deaths

Israel announced its citizens that they may cease wearing interior masks, easing one of its final major constraints as new Covid-19 infections continued to fall, even as immunizations waned after a record deployment.

Children went to school and adults for the first time in over a year sans masks. Israelis haven’t had to wear outdoor masks since April.

About 55 percent of Israel’s 9.3 million population is completely vaccinated – a turnout basically unchanged by this month’s eligible increase to include 12- to 15-year-olds.

For Reuters, Dan Williams reports from Jerusalem that Israel had either zero or one daily Covid deaths this month, Health Ministry data indicates. New infections declined steadily but smoothly after a dramatic drop-off in February and March.

The ministry warned that unvaccinated patients or medical staff would still need masks, those en route to quarantine, and passengers on commercial flights.

Michael Gove’s on this morning’s UK media round, saying the same thing everywhere. He pushed this line saying 19 July is the new “terminus date” to eliminate restrictions in England, though with the events of the last few days, you’d be forgiven for assuming that the roadmap was as final FINAL revised v2.doc.

The third wave of vaccines and oxygen strikes Uganda

Samuel Okiror Uganda runs short of Covid-19 vaccinations and oxygen as the country clashes with another pandemic wave.

Both private and governmental medical facilities in the city, Kampala, and cities across the country—including regional hubs in Entebbe, Jinja, Soroti, Gulu, and Masaka—reported that AstraZeneca vaccinations and oxygen had ran out or acute shortages. Hospitals report being unable to accept patients to intensive care.

Several immunization centers and hospitals across the country have discontinued programs, challenging efforts to vaccinate 21.9 million high-risk people.

Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, representative of the World Health Organization in Uganda, revealed that the National Medical Stores, Uganda’s key distribution hub for all public health facilities, had ran out of vaccines since Monday.

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) stated the situation was serious the country recorded increases week-on-week in new cases. The WHO reported 1,735 confirmed cases on Sunday, June 13, compared to 60 on May 13– a rise of approximately 2,800 percent. As of Monday, there were 60,250 confirmed cases with 423 deaths.

Last week, the WHO warned of a third wave of Africa’s epidemic, with 90% of countries likely missing a vaccine target of at least 10% of their populations by September.

The UK’s unemployment rate fell again as more people returned to work as pandemic restrictions lifted.

New numbers released by this morning’s National Statistics Office show 197,000 workers joined firm payrolls in May, the sixth monthly gain in a row.

This follows April’s reopening of non-essential shops, leisure and hospitality venues, and May’s restoration of indoor services in pubs and restaurants.

The newest numbers “indicate that the labour market shows signs of recovery,” the ONS notes, although payrolls still include more than half a million fewer individuals than before the pandemic.

But the delay to the complete loosening of Covid-19 restrictions was announced yesterday could lead to job losses, businesses are afraid, unless the government provides further support.

The UK’s top trading groups joined hospitality businesses and trade unions in pressing the government to alter its mind and provide fresh assistance measures, warning that otherwise businesses will be driven to the wall.

Tony Danker, Chief Executive Officer of Britain’s most influential business lobby group, the CBI, said the government “must promptly review the help available,” including decreasing business rate relief and ban on landlords’ right to collect commercial rent.

Speaking of Michael Gove, it appears like he’s up front and center today in the PR effort of the UK government to justify how they handled the delay to ease restrictions in England.

On Sky News, presenter Kay Burley asked about the Labor claim that the UK government “should have moved at lightning speed” to close the borders with India, as was done with Pakistan and Bangladesh, and that the delay was caused by the desire of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a “trade deal photo op,” Gove denied this.

It isn’t true. No. We locked our borders, putting India on the “red list,” the earliest appropriate opportunity based on all the data we had. We put India on the “red list” before we knew this Delta variant was a concern variant.

Note that on April 9, Pakistan had a seven-day average of 21 cases per million inhabitants, Bangladesh had twice as many, and India had four times as many. Pakistan and Bangladesh were then on the red list. India was not added until April 23, 19, after Johnson’s scheduled trip to India was cancelled.

By the way, with the way the news was dominated by the date of 21 June, you’d be forgiven for believing this was a UK-wide plan modification, rather than just one affecting England. My colleague, Peter Walker, noticed the situation in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland:

Public health is a devolved issue, and hence varies in each of the UK nations – but Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has addressed the newest plans with other UK nations’ leaders. Scotland has different limits, from level 0 to level 2, and has no June-style timetable to contemplate reopening.

In Wales, limitations lifted on June 7 to allow more people to meet indoors and outdoors, and to allow some big outdoor gatherings, but some delayed unlocking measures. Northern Ireland has comparable unlocking measures to the rest of the UK, with a review underway, for example, enabling outdoor gatherings above the existing 500-person limitation.

America’s total death toll is 599,945 – Johns Hopkins University

Covid’s cumulative death toll in the US reached 599,945, according to Johns Hopkins University’s report, the source the Guardian has been throughout the outbreak.

Scott Gottlieb, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner, stated the weekend, “We have the means to control and combat this,” Gottlieb added. “Simply use those tools.”

The Washington Post vaccination tracker says 174.2 million people in the US received at least one dose of vaccine, with 144.9 million people fully immunized.

Great morning. In London, Martin Belam picks up the live blog baton. Fifteen months can be a long pandemic. In March 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the public that UK could turn the coronavirus tide in 12 weeks and “send coronavirus packing in this country.” It’s June 2021, and he just had to put back his reopening date from June 21 to July 19.

You can expect this decision to dominate the morning media round in the UK, with questions about the timing of the announcement, the risk posed to the entertainment and hospitality sectors by another four weeks of having to operate under onerous conditions or remain closed, and why the announcement was leaked to the press on the weekend, rather than first addressed in parliament.

There will also be a constant dissatisfaction. Last night, I saw Covid’s skeptic Allison Pearson claiming the presentation used percentages rather than raw data because the caseload and numbers of patients are quite low. It’s still a conscious decision to pretend not to grasp that a little number, doubling every few days, takes you to a large number very, very fast.

Here’s my colleague Peter Walker with our Q&A, if you need to catch-up: What we know about Covid’s delay in lockdown in England

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Monday urged Pfizer to advance anticipated delivery of Covid-19 vaccinations, a government source said, to accelerate a delayed national vaccination program, Reuters reports.

The proposal marks a flip for Bolsonaro, who last year refused Pfizer vaccine offers, testifying to a Senate inquiry scrutinizing delays in vaccination the country with the world’s second-deadliest outbreak.

He conducted a conference call with Pfizer Brasil top executive Marta Diez and Pfizer Latin America top executive Carlos Murillo, the president’s office stated on social media.

Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro, a vaccination skeptic who opposed lockdown and social separation, asked Pfizer executives whether supplies might be forwarded later this year to June, a government person with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Pfizer Brasil declined commenting on the meeting.

Almost half a million Brazilians died of Covid, while only 10.3 percent of the country’s 210 million people received a first dose of vaccination and only 25 percent were fully vaccinated, mostly using vaccines made by Sinovac Biotech Ltd and AstraZeneca Plc.

More about WHO’s views, via AFP: While citizens in many wealthier nations experience a return to normal due to high vaccination rates, vaccinations remain uncommon in less well-off parts of the world. In terms of dosages provided, the G7-low-income countries imbalance, as measured by the World Bank, is 73-one.

Covax, a global group entrusted with assuring equitable distribution of vaccines, will filter many of the donated G7 doses.

WHO, Gavi Vaccine Alliance and CEPI, Epidemic Pr Coalition

