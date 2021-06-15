Worldwide 69 Bn Units of Shaped Liquid Cartons to be Sold

Fact.MR’s report on the shaped liquid cartons market has introduced remarkable insights about the steadily expanding market growing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast year of 2019 to 2027.

The market analysis has revealed that the stringent emission standards and preference for eco-friendly & recyclable packaging solutions have led to the growth of shaped liquid cartons in the global market. The overall sales of shaped liquid cartons was pegged at more than US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018 and the global shaped liquid cartons market is likely to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period owing to growing demand for innovative packaging solutions across the developed as well as developing economies. Among regions, East Asia is expected to hold the leading share in the global shaped liquid cartons market owing to a significant increase in beverage packaging solutions in the global market. The growing demand for eco-friendly and innovative beverage packaging solutions are projected to augment the growth of shaped liquid packaging market in the East Asia region.

There are a large number of players present in East Asia shaped liquid packaging market. The key manufacturers in the shaped liquid cartons market around the globe are also focusing on expanding their production and sales footprint in the region. For example, on 30th July 2019, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., a leading manufacturer of shaped liquid cartons announced the opening of a new production plant of aseptic carton packaging in Suzhou, China. Also, Tetra Pak International S.A., a leading manufacturer of shaped liquid cartons inaugurated a new aseptic carton packaging material factory in Binh Duong, Vietnam. This new production facility is catering to the growing demand of shaped liquid cartons in the East Asia market. Visuals and Brand Value to Be a Key Trend Drawing Consumer Attention The study by Fact.MR also postulated that visual presentation of the product is a crucial factor in purchasing decision. The impact of visual presentation not only makes the consumer decision easy, but also draws consumer attention towards the product. Therefore, shaped liquid cartons are expected to be used as an effective tool for marketing and enable product differentiation.

