Starch Derivatives – Global Market Outlook (2020-2028)

Global Starch Derivatives Market is expected to reach $80.52 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Starch Derivatives Market include Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Roquette Freres, Tate & Lyle, Agrana, Avebe U.A., BENEO, Emsland-Starke and Ingredion.

Rise in demand for consumption of processed and convenience food, increase in consumer shift toward plant-based diets and functional properties of starch derivatives and their incorporation in a wide range of food applications is driving the market growth. However, high R&D cost creates a barrier in the development of starch derivatives market hampering the growth of the market.

Starch derivatives, also known as modified starch, are prepared by enzymatically, physically or chemically treating native starch to alter its properties. Starch derivatives are used in a number of industries for various functions. They are used as thickeners and stabilizers in the food and beverage industry, as a tablet binder in the pharmaceutical industry, as an emulsifier in cosmetics, and fiber additive in the animal feed. Some of the other functions of starch derivatives are flocculation, adhesiveness, film-forming, pH stability improvement, and shear stability, acid stability, and process tolerance enhancement.

Based on the raw material, the corn segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period because it is preferred across the globe due to its importance in the diets of several countries.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for processed food, because of shift in lifestyle trends.

Forms Covered:

• Dry

• Liquid

Raw Materials Covered:

• Cassava

• Corn

• Potato

• Wheat

• Other Raw Materials

Functions Covered:

• Binders

• Emulsifiers

• Stabilizers

• Thickeners

Types Covered:

• Cross-linked Starches

• Cyclodextrin

• Glucose Syrup

• Graft Copolymerized Starches

• Hydrolysates

• Maltodextrin

• Modified Starch

• Starch Ethers

• Starch Esters

• Complex Starches

• Converted Starches

• Pre-Gelatinized Starches

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Food & Beverages

• Industrial

• Feed

Methods of Application Covered:

• Cake Mix

• Caking Agent

• Cement Retardent

• Ceramic Fiber

• Color

• Corrugated Paper

• Culture Medium

• Dehumidification Agent

• Dry Cell

• Expanded Feed

• Foundry

• Fish Culture Feed

• Glass Fiber

• Lustering Agent

• Powdering Agent

• Printing

• Shampoo

• Sweetener

• Wet End Additive for Paper

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

