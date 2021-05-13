Collaborative Robots (Cobot) – Global Market Outlook (2020-2028)

Global Collaborative Robots (Cobot) Market is expected to reach $14,312.85 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 39.8% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Collaborative Robots (Cobot) Market include ABB, AUBO Robotics, Carbon Robotics, Doosan Robotics, Franka Emika, Hanwha Precision Machinery, Kawada Robotics, MABI Robotic, Precise Automation, Productive Robotics Inc, Rethink Robotics, Robert Bosch, Techman Robot, Universal Robots, and YASKAWA Robotics India Limited.

The increased ease of programming of collaborative robots and the rising demand for collaborative robots in the automotive industries are the factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of investments and maintenance is hampering the growth of the market.

A collaborative robot is a robot designed to collaborate with humans. These robots are capable of improving productivity, safely working alongside humans, and quality of the products in the process.

Based on the payload capacity, the 10-20kg segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to their capability of handling bigger tasks requiring precision, reliability, and collaborating heavier-weight processes.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the large scale of manufacturing industries in the region, especially for the automotive, electronics, and metals sectors.

Payload Capacities Covered:

• Up to 5kg

• Up to 9kg

• 10-20kg

• Above 20kg

Components Covered:

• Services

• Software

• Hardware

Arm Types Covered:

• Articulated

• Dual Arm

• Parallel/Delta

• Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA)

Solutions Covered:

• Camera Based 3D Space Monitoring System

• Safe Gripping

• Safety Laser Scanner

• Safety Light Curtain

Safety Methods Covered:

• Hand Guiding

• Power and Force Limiting

• Safety-Rated Monitored Stop

• Speed and Separation Monitoring

Applications Covered:

• Assembly Line

• Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Tending

• Dispensing

• Lab Analysis

• Material Handling

• Medical Assist

• Molding Operations

• Small Parts Assembly & Disassembling

• Processing

• Polishing

• Placement

• Inspecting/Measuring

• Sampling

• Welding & Bonding

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Buildings

• Cement & Glass

• Chemical

• Chemistry

• Cosmetic

• Electric Power Generation

• Electronics & Electrical

• Entertainment

• Fabricated Metals

• Food & Beverage

• Furniture and Equipment

• Manufacturing

• Metal & Machinery

• Oil & Gas

• Pharmaceuticals/Healthcare/Life Sciences & Biotech

• Pulp & Paper

• Retail

• Rubber, Plastic & Polymers

• Semiconductor

• Water & Wastewater

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

