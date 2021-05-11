Surgical Gloves – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Surgical Gloves Market is expected to reach $5.13 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Surgical Gloves Market include Anhui Haojie Plastic and Rubber Products Co Ltd, Semperit AG Holding, Ansell Healthcare , Motex Group , Asma Rubber Products Pvt Ltd, Molnlycke Health Care, Cardinal Health , Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Co Ltd, Globus Healthcare, Top Glove Corp R, Hutchinson Healthcare, Medline Industries, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt Ltd , Kurian Abraham Private Limited and Kossan Rubber Industries Berhad.

Increase in research and development activities by the major players and rise in surgical procedures across the world are the major factors driving the market growth. However, strict rules and regulations in its manufacturing are restraining the market growth.

Surgical Gloves act as a protective barrier to prevent the possible transmission of diseases between healthcare professionals and patients during surgical procedures. They have a more precise range of sizing than medical examination gloves. They are manufactured with a higher level of quality standards. They are sterile and individually packaged in pairs.

Based on end user, the hospital use segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in number of admissions in the hospital and its advantages such as protection of the professionals in hospitals from risk of cross contamination.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rise in number of surgeries, requirement to prevent cross contamination during the surgery and improving healthcare facilities.

Type of Uses Covered:

• Reusable Medical Gloves

• Disposable Medical Gloves

Sterilities Covered:

• Non-sterile Gloves

• Sterile Gloves

Forms Covered:

• Powder-Free Form Gloves

• Powdered Form Gloves

Type Of Raw Materials Covered:

• Vinyl Rubber Material Gloves

• Polyisoprene Material Gloves

• Nitrile Rubber Material Gloves

• Neoprene Gloves

• Latex Material Gloves

Products Covered:

• Chemotherapy Gloves

• Examination Gloves

• Surgical Gloves

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgery Centre Use

• Clinic Use

• Diagnostic Imaging Centre Use

• Hospital Use

• Rehabilitation Centre Use

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

