Cold & Flu Drugs – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Cold & Flu Drugs Market is expected to reach $26.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in cold & flu drugs market include Bayer, AstraZeneca, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer, and Prestige Brands Holdings.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing cases of obesity all over the globe, increasing binge eating and consumption of junk foods, neglect towards regular exercise, rising levels of stress. However, cold & flu drugs may causes allergic reaction is likely to hamper the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/cold-and-flu-drugs-market/request-sample

Cold and Flu is a most common diseases infect to human. People think cold and flu is not major but sometimes it may be harmful for those. Due this awareness Cold and Flu Drugs is on demand. Cold and Flu Drugs are easily available in any medical store and less expense.

By application, over the counter (OTC) drugs segment is poised to witness lucrative growth over the forecast timeframe, due to increasing prevalence of digestion disorders, common flu, and cold. Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs also called as non-prescription drugs are medicines that do not require prescription from healthcare professionals for selling it to consumers. These drugs are available at pharmacies, supermarkets, general stores, and gas stations across several countries. However, these drugs are solely authorized for dispense by pharmacists, after confirming age, identity, and patient’s knowledge regarding the product and its utility.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/cold-and-flu-drugs-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is projected to have considerable market growh during the forecast period, owing to growing patient awareness regarding consumption of OTC drugs, leading to self-medication practices. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/cold-and-flu-drugs-market

Product Types Covered:

• Decongestants

• Antibiotics

• Antihistamines

• Expectorants

• Bronchodilators

Applications Covered:

• Rx Drugs

• Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/