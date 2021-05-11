Phenolic Panel – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Phenolic Panel Market is expected to reach $2.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Phenolic Panel Market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, ASI Group, Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc, Broadview Holding B.V., Fiberesin Industries Inc, Fundermax GmbH, General Partitions Mfg Corp, Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials Co Ltd (Jialifu), Kingspan Group, Milwaukee Composites Incorporated, Pearl Industries LLC, Spigo Group, Werzalit of America Inc, Wilsonart LLC and Xtratherm Limited.

Superior fire-resistant properties and requirement for quality products in the construction sector are the major factors driving the market growth. However, declining economy due to COVID-19 is restraining the market growth.

The phenolic panel is a plywood material that is made with the aid of woven fabrics/high-density thermo-setting cellulose fabrics along with phenolic resins. It is made of wood so it does not face issues related to plywood. It is prepared by pressing woven fabrics with phenolic resins in extreme pressure. These panels have resistance to UV, chemicals, moisture and high mechanical strength.

Based on end user, the construction segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rising population, increased urbanization and its high adoption for decorative interior & exterior, and balcony cladding in the construction industry.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its high demand from the European countries, innovations in technology, regulatory policies, and government norms.

Types Covered:

• Plain

• Sandwich

Class Types Covered:

• Class B

• Class A

Applications Covered:

• Air Conditioning Duct Panel

• Exterior

• Furniture

• Interior

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defence

• Construction

• Marine

• Transportation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

