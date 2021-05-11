Perfluoropolyether – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Perfluoropolyether Market is expected to reach $0.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in perfluoropolyether market include Shanghai ICAN Chemical S&T Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Dow Corning, ICAN, Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG, Solvay SA, Dupont (Chemours), Saint Gobain, Hangzhou Xinya Petrochemical Co., Ltd., ACG Group, M&I Materials Limited, Halocarbon Product Corporation, IKV TribologieIkvt SARL, Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride Chemical Co., LTD., LUBRILOG SAS, Miller-Stephenson, Inc., Nye Lubricants, Inc., HUSK-ITT Corporation, Metalubgroup, and TECCEM GmbH.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include robust growth in the automotive sector, increasing utilization of high temperature resistant lubricants, growing demand in the electronics sector, increasing defense budgets, and growing technology in the aerospace industry. However, availability of various alternatives such as mineral oil, РАО, diester, silicones, etc., is likely to hamper the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/perfluoropolyether-market/request-sample

Perfluoropolyether (PFPE) belongs to the family of fluorinated synthetic fluids. PFPE are low-molecular-weight, partially fluorinated, oxetane oligomeric polyols that are non-toxic, non-flammable, and resistant to chemicals. They are used in extreme temperatures varying from −80°C to 200°C. PFPE are polymeric species having repeated per fluorinated methyl, and ethyl or isopropyl ether units. They have a variety of application-specific end groups. They are synthesized by photo-initiated oxidative polymerization. All PFPE fluids contain oxygen, carbon, and fluorine atoms.

By type, the РFРЕ oil segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. РFРЕ oils are chemically inert, non-reactive, non-flammable, with anti-seizing properties, and have low vapour pressure. They are used as lubricants in bearings, instruments with moving parts, oxygen systems, and valves in various machinery. Moreover, Perfluoropolyether oil is applied on dry and oily skin on the account of lipo and hydrophobic characteristics.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/perfluoropolyether-market

On the basis of geography, Europe region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rise in number of low-cost airlines in Asia Pacific region has expanded the air passenger’s base. The expanding aerospace sector will result in the usage of PFPE oil owing to the need of these products in high temperature applications. Continuous expansion of aerospace industry in Asia Pacific has generated the demand for lubricants suited for low ambient radiation, pressure and components which required very low maintenance.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/perfluoropolyether-market

Types Covered:

• Grease

• Oil

• Glass Petri Dishes

• Polystyrene Petri Dishes

Products Covered:

• PFPE-Y

• PFPE-M

• PFPE-D

• PFPE-Z

• PFPE-K

• Branched

• Linear

End Users Covered:

• Power Generation

• Pulp & Paper

• Electronics

• Textile

• Food Processing

• Metal Processing

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Medical Industry Equipment

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Coatings

• HVAC

• Military

• Nuclear

• Data Processing

• Space Exploration

• Расkаgіng Induѕtrу

• Laboratory

• Hospital

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/