Online Food Delivery Services – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market is expected to reach $99,725.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Online Food Delivery Services Market include Foodpanda, Pizza Hut, Grub Hub, DoorDash, Swiggy, Meituan Waimai, Zomato, Delivery Hero, Just Eat Holding Limited, Deliveroo, Postmates Inc, Takeaway.com, and Ele.me.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing use of smart phones, changing consumer lifestyle, and growth of food and beverages industry. However, the low quality of food with the increase in volume is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Online food delivery services allow the consumers to order food from a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company through internet. The ordered food items are typically delivered in boxes or bags.

By payment method, the online segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the increasing awareness regarding digital money.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the changing food habits of the youth and growth of e-commerce in developing nations.

Payment Methods Covered:

• Cash on Delivery

• Online

Types Covered:

• Restaurant-to-Consumer

• Platform-to-Consumer

Delivery Models Covered:

• Traditional Delivery Model

• New Delivery Model

• Aggregators

Channel Types Covered:

• Mobile Applications

• Websites/Desktop

Business Models Covered:

• Full-service Food Delivery System

• Logistics Based Food Delivery System

• Order Focused Food Delivery System

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

