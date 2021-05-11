Cloud Services – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Cloud Services Market is expected to reach $988.62 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in cloud services market include Amazon, Blue Coat Inc., Alibaba Cloud, Cloudera, Dell Technologies Inc., Demandware Inc., EMC, Cisco System, Inc., Fujitsu, Github, Google, Hortonworks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Marketo Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Red Hat, SAP, Salesforce Inc., Symantec Corporation, Truven Health Analytics Inc., Capgemini SE, and Vista Equity Partners.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in adoption of cloud in SME’s, increased internet penetration, increase in demand for cloud services, need for delivering strengthen buyer experiences, and growing need for fast and flexible it systems. However, concerns associated with data security and protection is likely to restraint the market.

Cloud computing refers to the model or network where a program or applications run, which can be accessed by many devices or servers at a time. Cloud computing technology is a shift in the tradition of computing, which has given newer and faster methods to provide computing solutions, infrastructure solutions, and application layers. The cloud services market report focuses on the emerging cloud computing technology and its application. It also gives a comparative analysis of the cloud computing technology with the conventional technology and describes how the cloud computing technology scores an upper hand than the conventional technology.

By cloud type, Hybrid cloud is a combination of a public cloud provider, such as Google cloud, Amazon web services with a private cloud, i.e., designed to be used by a single organization. By allowing workloads to move between public and private clouds, as computing needs and costs change, hybrid cloud has led businesses to achieve greater flexibility and more data deployment options. Currently, many organizations of any size, be it small or large are transforming from traditional to digital mode of business. This transformation is creating a market for hybrid cloud because of the benefits provided like reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), high security, flexibility, and agility.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the presence of developing economies such as India and China. China has experienced an explosive growth in its industrial sector, whereas India’s growth has been fueled by the expansion of service-producing industries. At present, the penetration of cloud technology is relatively low in the region. The regulatory landscape, dynamic market maturity levels, and privacy & security concerns have resulted in inconsistent adoption of cloud technologies in the region.

Cloud Types Covered:

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

• Public Cloud

Service Types Covered:

• Platform as a Service (PaaS)

• Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Management & Security Services

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

End Users Covered:

• Energy & Utilities

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Aerospace and Defense

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

