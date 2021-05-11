Smart Learning Systems – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Smart Learning Systems Market is expected to reach $106.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Smart Learning Systems Market include Adobe Systems Inc , Blackboard, Inc, Cisco Systems, Desire2learn, Educomp Solutions, Ellucian Company L.P, Intel Corporation, McGraw-Hill, NIIT Limited, Pearson PLC, Promethean, Inc, Saba Software, Samsung Electronics, Scholastic Corporation, Smart Technologies, SumTotal Systems, Tata Interactive System and Three Rivers Systems.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting acceptance of digital learning solutions and concept of BYOD. However, be short of infrastructure and incomplete awareness on e-learning is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Smart learning systems are a term for teaching in digital age. It reflects how superior knowledge is enabling learners to process knowledge and skills. Though the ongoing global movement to smart learning is significant concept shift in recent learning, a lot of people still find the concept clear.

By product, hardware segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to augment in ubiquity and computing capability, today’s smart phones offer endless possibilities for superior engagement, improvement of student understanding, and addition of learning beyond the classroom. Smartphone’s also present an simple way for teachers to “facilitate and motivate student learning and creativity” while mounting motivation.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the acceptance of smart learning solutions is explicitly deployed in this region to decide the power of innovative learning methodologies, the intrinsic power and quick economic growth are aiding this region in flattering one of the fastest-growing education markets globally.

Platforms Covered:

• Website

• App

Products Covered:

• Service

• Software

• Hardware

Contents Covered:

• Audio

• Text

• Video

Types Covered:

• E-Learning

• M-Learning

• U-Learning

Learning Modes Covered:

• Adaptive

• Simulation-based

• Virtual

End Users Covered:

• Corporate

• Academic

• Education

• Enterprises

• Healthcare

• Banking/Insurance

• Professional Services

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

