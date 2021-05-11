Weapon Mounts – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Weapon Mounts Market is expected to reach $2.26 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Weapon Mounts Market include AEI Systems LTD, Military Systems Group, Inc, Leonardo S.P.A, Knds, FN Herstal, Ohio Ordnance Works, Inc , Fjord Defense as, Crsystems Inc , Capco LLC, WE Platt , Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Rheinmetall AG , General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems , Engine Engineering Company, Cantine Armament Incorporated, Aselsan A.S and Valhalla Turrets D.O.O .

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing remote weapon stations for military applications and augmented procurement of armored vehicles. However, reducing the need for replacement is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A weapon mount is an assemblage that is used to hold a weapon. It might be static mounts and non-static mounts. A static mount is a non-portable weapon hold component either mounted straight to the ground, on a fortification, or as element of a vehicle.

By mount type, static mounts segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to enlarge in the number of platforms where static mounts can be deployed, and the improved in these platforms by substitution older weapons with latest and modern weapons. Procurement programs for armored vehicles, naval ships, and aircraft are driving the market for weapon mounts.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the augmented demand for weapon mounts for ground, naval, and airborne platforms.

Mount Types Covered:

• Static Mounts

• Non-Static Mounts

Platforms Covered:

• Ground

• Naval

• Airborne

Mode of Operations Covered:

• Remotely Operated

• Manned

Weapon Compatibilities Covered:

• Automatic Cannons

• Automatic Rifles

• Gatling Guns

• Sniper Rifles

• Machine Guns

Applications Covered:

• National Defense

• Security

• Business Performance

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

