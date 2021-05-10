Online Grocery – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Online Grocer Market is expected to reach $975.16 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in online grocery market include mySupermarket Limited, NetGrocer.com, Inc., Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., AEON Co., Ltd., Amazon India Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., Fresh Direct, LLC., Schwan Food Company, My Brands Inc., Instacart, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Safeway, Inc., ShopFoodEx, Alibaba.com, Godrej Nature’s Basket Ltd., Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), Reliance Retail Ltd. (RelianceSmart.in), JD.com, Inc., Tesco.com, and Target Brands, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing penetration of internet services, rising awareness among consumers, rising disposable income and people’s increasing inclination toward comfort, shift toward online grocery shopping from traditional shopping methods, and rising number of smartphone users. However, lack of physical evidence of the products while shopping online is restraining the market growth.

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms. Online grocery covers a wide spectrum of products such as bakery & dairy products, cereals, vegetables, and fruits. Retailers in this market offer services such as click & collect option and subscription option to ease the consumer’s online grocery shopping experience.

By category, the staples and cooking essentials segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to the repetitive shopping of staples that include food grains, flours, and essentials like oil that are fundamental requirements of many households in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, changing lifestyle and rising disposable income are paving the way for growth over the next seven years.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be the significant growing region during the forecast period. This upsurge is due to initiatives taken by the government of India and China to promote digitalization and e-commerce in their respective countries. Moreover, rapidly growing middle class population, improvement in internet infrastructure and advancement in logistic network will help in the market growth in this region. In South Korea, Japan and China, online grocery is immensely popular.

Types of Shopper Covered:

• Baby Boomers

• Generation X

• Generation Z

• Millenials

• Silent Generation

Categories Covered:

• Beverages

• Stationery

• Baby Care

• Household Products

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Food Products

Types Covered:

• Direct

• Indirect

E-Commerce Options Covered:

• Virtual Supermarket

• Online Order for Home Delivery

Business Models Covered:

• Takeaway

• Delivery

Company Types Covered:

• Brand

• Retail Chain

• Hybrid Marketplace

• Pure Marketplace

Platforms Covered:

• App-based

• Web-based

Product Types Covered:

• Non-Food Products

• Food Products

Purchase Types Covered:

• Subscription

• One-time Purchase

End Users Covered:

• Organization

• Individuals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

