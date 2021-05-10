Healthcare Facilities Management – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market is expected to reach $796.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare Facilities Management Market include ABM Industries Inc, Aramark Corporation, Compass Group plc, Ecolab, Inc, ISS World Services A/S, Jones Lang LaSalle, Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A. (MFM), Medxcel Facility Management, Mitie Group plc, OCS Group, Secro Group plc, Sodexo, Vanguard Resources, and UEM Edgenta Berhad.

Development of innovative ICT technologies, and KPI (Key Performance Indices) matrix for measuring facility services are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of technical experts is hampering the market growth.

The healthcare facility management services are non-core services of a healthcare facility which have emerged as essential services in the quest to provide good in-patient care and efficient running of a healthcare facility. The healthcare facility management market is witnessing a shift in technology to improve facility monitoring, cost effectiveness, and efficiency. Healthcare facility management service providers are adopting advanced ICT to meet the rising expectations of healthcare organizations.

Based on the end user, the hospitals and clinics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about the cleanliness required to avoid spreading of diseases and awareness regarding the need for controlling the contamination of the environment.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the robust healthcare infrastructure and the introduction of different technologies for healthcare facilities management that is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The overall condition of the healthcare infrastructure also varies widely in the North American region. Hospitals present are found to have with strong market position and some hospitals have established a basic healthcare facility management. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population and increasing chronic diseases across the region is augmenting the growth of the healthcare facilities management market in the forecast period.

Services Covered:

• Hard Services

• Soft Services

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Long-term Healthcare Facilities

• Ambulatory Service Centers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

