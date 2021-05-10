Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market is expected to reach $768.22 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market include Arcraft Plasma Equipments, Plasma Etching Technology, Plasma Air, Henniker Plasma, Harrick Plasma, Tri-Star Technologies, Weldsafe Limited, AST Products Inc, PETS Inc, and Tonson Hightech.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing deployment of plasma surface treatment machines in various industries and technological advancements. However, high cost of maintenance is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The plasma surface treatment process is aimed at increasing the surface energy of different materials to get better bonding characteristics. It is a standard treatment for materials like metals and plastic polymers.

By end user, the automotive segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the wide applications of plasma in this sector.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the development of production facilities in the major economies of the region.

Types Covered:

• Arc Plasma

• High Frequency Plasma

Тесhnоlоgies Covered:

• Vасuum Рlаѕmа Ѕоlutіоnѕ

• Аtmоѕрhеrіс Рlаѕmа Ѕоlutіоnѕ

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Applications Covered:

• Optics

• Ultra-Precision Industrial Equipment

• Medical Instruments

End Users Covered:

• Еlесtrоnісѕ & Еlесtrісаl

• Аutоmоtіvе

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

