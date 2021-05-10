Drone Analytics – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Drone Analytics Market is expected to reach $15.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 26.1% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Drone Analytics Market include Viatechnik, Sentera, Pix4D SA, Optelos, Kespry, HUVRdata, ESRI, PrecisionHawk, Inc., DJI, Delta Drone, Airware, Dronedeploy, Aerovironment , 3D Robotics and Agribotix.

Increasing requirement for UAVs in defense & Security Sector and rising investments in the development of new drone software are fuelling the market growth. However, high costs involved in gathering precise data is hampering the market growth.

Drone analytics is a technique which is utilized to track, monitor and control the data which is needed to make essential decisions. They are normally utilized in commercial sector to tackle aerial data and business acumens.

Based on the end user, the construction segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the adoption of analytics solutions for monitoring and progress tracking at construction sites and availability of custom-tailored solutions in the construction field.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to availability of low-cost drones, increasing manufacturing of lightweight drones and increasing construction activities in China and India.

Solutions Covered:

• Point Solutions

• End to End Solutions

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Product Types Covered:

• Acoustic

• Infrared

• Magnetic

• Seismic

Deployments Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Applications Covered:

• Volumetric Calculations

• Thermal Detection

• Natural Hazards Monitoring

• Military

• High Altitude Imaging

• Ground Exploration

• Geolocation Tagging

• Fly and Capture Imagery and Mapping

• Aerial Monitoring

• 3D Modelling

End Users Covered:

• Utility

• Telecommunication

• Construction

• Scientific Research

• Retail Delivery

• Public Safety

• Oil & Gas

• Mining & Quarrying

• Aerospace

• Logistics & Transportation

• Insurance

• Entertainment & Media

• Civil & Commercial

• Defense & Security

• Surveillance & Inspection

• Energy & Industrial

• Agriculture & Forestry

• Military

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

