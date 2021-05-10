Medical Gases and Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market is expected to reach $30.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Gases and Equipment Market include The Linde Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.), SOL SPA, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Rotarex S.A., Praxair, Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Amico Corporation, Gentec Corporation, GCE Holding, Atlas Copco AB, Medical Gas Solutions Limited, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., SCI Analytical and Air Liquide.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, implementation of the industry friendly regulations and increasing research in the field of biotechnology are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as limited healthcare reimbursement and stringent regulatory process are hampering the market growth.

Medical gases are specialized gases, which are used for medical purposes during patient diagnosis, anesthesia, and treatment. Medical gases are the life-supporting element which gives direct impact in maintaining or saving the patient’s life. Medical gas equipment are the supply systems utilized by end users to provide or make or distribute medical gases in the piping system.

On the contrary of the product, the medical gas segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the large usage of oxygen gas because of rising number of people effecting from respiratory diseases and undergoing from emergency medical care.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid growth in the developing healthcare industry, increasing incidence of respiratory diseases as well as growth in the healthcare infrastructure.

Products Covered:

• Medical Gas

• Medical Gas Equipment

• Biological Atmospheres

Applications Covered:

• Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Research

• Diagnostics

• Therapeutic

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Emergency Services

• Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

• Biotechnology Industry

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Home Healthcare

• Academic Institutes and Research Institutes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

