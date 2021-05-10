Air Traffic Control (ATC) – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market is expected to reach $16.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market include Thales Group, Searidge Technologies, Saipher ATC, Saab AB, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nav Canada, Nats Holding, Leonardo S.P.A, IndraSistemas, S.A, Honeywell International Inc., Harris Corporation, Frequentis AG, BAE Systems and Adacel Technologies.

Growing need for better airspace management and rising number of airports especially in emerging economies are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, huge increase in cyber threats is hampering the market growth.

Air traffic control is kind of service provided so as to help with organized, safe, swift and efficient flow of air traffic. It likewise helps aircrafts to avoid bad climate condition and collision with other aircraft. It informs aircrafts regarding operational routs and aids in case of aircraft distress.

Based on the airport size, the medium segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to as there are large numbers of medium-sized airports across the world because of the immediate need for these airports is to effectively manage their airspace.

By geography, Middle East & Africa is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the modernization of airport infrastructure, increasing passenger traffic, number of airports and increasing passenger footfall.

Airspaces Covered:

• Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC)

• Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC)

• Remote Tower

• Flight Service Station (FSS)

• Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT)

• Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACN)

Offerings Covered:

• Software and solutions

• Hardware

• Services

Investment Types Covered:

• Greenfield

• Brownfield

Airport Sizes Covered:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Sectors Covered:

• Defense

• Commercial

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

• Communication

• Automation

• Surveillance

• Navigation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

