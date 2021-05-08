Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market is expected to reach $84.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 28.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market include Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Teradata, SAS, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Salesforce, Splunk, Cloudera, CenturyLink, Qubole, Hitachi Vantara, IRI, GoodData, 1010data and Guavus.

Huge investment in IT sectors by the businesses and increase in data due to digitization and automation are the major factors driving the market growth. However, complexity in extracting valuable insights out of humongous data source is restraining the market growth.

Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) is the provision of statistical analysis tools or information by an external provider that benefits organizations understand and use insights from large information sets in order to advance a competitive advantage.

Based on deployment type, the hybrid cloud segment is likely to have a huge demand as it enables organizations to take the advantages of both private and public cloud as it offers both cost-efficiency and enhanced security.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of smart phone and internet users, which leads to the generation of big data and rising number of startups and well established companies in the region.

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

Deployment Types Covered:

• Hybrid Cloud

• On-Premise

• On-Cloud

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Ecommerce and Retail

• Energy and Power

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

