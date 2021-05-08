GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market is expected to reach $232.50 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market include Abbott Laboratories, BD, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), bioMérieux SA, DiaSorin S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Quidel Corporation and Sekisui Diagnostics.

Incidence and prevalence of gas pharyngitis infections are gradually growing across the globe and thereby driving the growth of the market. However, issues in providing accurate, efficient, and accessible diagnostics are restraining the growth of the market.

Pharyngitis is inflammation of the pharynx, which is in the backside of the throat. It is most frequently referred to simply as sore throat. Numerous viral and bacterial agents can cause pharyngitis and GAS pharyngitis, is one of the bacterial infection caused by specially group a streptococcus. The market for GAS pharyngitis diagnostic is expected to increase significantly, as the occurrence of GAS pharyngitis rises, particularly among adolescents.

Based on the product, the rapid test kit segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the development for rapid point-of-care diagnosis mainly to be used in physician clinics and hospitals. Furthermore, ease of use and low cost per test are major factors expected to drive the segment.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the favourable reimbursement facilities, high alertness among patients for GAS infection, rapid adoption of advanced tests, and presence of major players who constantly promote their brands through wide distribution channels are key factors pouring the market in the region.

Products Covered:

• PCR-based Test

• Rapid Test Kit

• Culture Test

End Users Covered:

• Diagnostics Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Physician Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

