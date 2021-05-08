Robotic Lawn Mower – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market is expected to reach $1,889.75 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Robotic Lawn Mower Market include Al-Ko, Deere and Company, Honda Motor Company, Husqvarna Group, LG Electronics, Milagrow Business and Knowledge Systems Pvt Ltd, MTD, Robert Bosch, Stiga SPA, Stihl Holding AG and Co Kg, The Kobi Company, The Toro Company, The Worx Company, Yamabiko Corporation and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi SPA.

Rising labor cost and increasing disposable income in emerging countries across the world are the major factors driving the market growth. However, higher initial cost in comparison to the regular one is restraining the market growth.

Robotic lawn mower is an autonomous robot which is predominantly utilized to cut the grass and reduce grass cutting time. They are convenient, self-programmable, sophisticated, and equipped with variety of technology options such as navigation, sensors, and GPS technology.

Based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment is likely to have a huge demand as the leading players across countries such as the USA sell their products through organized distribution network to reach maximum number of customers. The sales through this outlet are higher due to factors such as customer experience and satisfaction offered by bricks and mortar store.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rise in construction of new residential properties, increasing urbanization in the region and rising housing activity. Many people in the region stay in independent residential spaces and are more interested in creating lawns in their homes which is driving the market growth in the region.

Battery Types Covered:

• 20V to 30V

• Less than 20V

Working Areas Covered:

• Large Area (above 0.8 acre)

• Small Area (up to 0.4 acre)

Connectivities Covered:

• Without Connectivity

• With Connectivity

Lawn Sizes Covered:

• Large Size (more than 1,500 square meters)

• Medium Size (800 to 1,500 square meters)

• Small Size (up to 800 square meters)

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online Websites

• Retail Stores

End Users Covered:

• Residential Sector

• Commercial Sector

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

