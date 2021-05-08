Test And Measurement Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Test And Measurement Equipment Market is expected to reach $43.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Test And Measurement Equipment Market include Advantest, Anritsu, B&K Precision, EXFO, Fortive, Giga-Tronics, Gw Instek, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Rigol Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Stanford Research Systems, Teledyne, Texas Instruments, Viavi Solutions and Yokogawa Electric.

Increasing adoption of electronic devices and technological advancement towards networking and communication are the major factors driving the market growth. However, price sensitivity of these equipments is restraining the market growth.

Test and measurement equipment is utilized to design, manufacture, deploy, and ensure most significant level of customer satisfaction with products and services. It plays a critical role in the delivery of product and service quality to customer. It is widely used in almost every industry, including telecommunications, medical, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and defense, and many others.

Based on end user, the automotive and transportation segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its increasing manufacturing hub. Computer-controlled procedures play an essential role in this sector and Ethernet is one of the most suitable protocols for such computer empowered communication.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it is a prominent hub for several industries. China is also a major hub for semiconductor fabrication and manufacturing and development of IoT is leading towards market growth in the region.

Types Covered:

• Non-destructive

• Destructive

Components Covered:

• Value Added Accessories

• Connectors

• Cables Assemblies

Instrumentation Types Covered:

• Spectroscopy

• Scales & Weight

• Laser Distance Measurement

• Lab Instrumentation

• Field Instrumentation

• Data Acquisition

• Active Probes

Service Types Covered:

• Managed Service

• Calibration Services

• Professional Services

• Other Services

Products Covered:

• Mechanical Test Equipment (MTE)

• Wireless Test Equipment

• General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE)

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive & Transportation

• Education & Government

• Healthcare (Medical)

• Industrial & Manufacturing

• IT & Telecommunications

• Semiconductor & Electronics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

