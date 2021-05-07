Aromatics – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aromatics Market is expected to reach $335.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in aromatics market include Сеlаnеѕе, Реtrосhеm Саrlеѕѕ, Canada Colors and Chemicals Limited, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Еаѕtmаn Сhеmісаl, Аѕhlаnd, HCS Group GmbH, ІNЕОЅ, Exxon Mobil Corporation, ВАЅF, Нuntѕmаn, SABIC, Shell Chemicals, Honeywell International Inc, PetroChina Company Limited, LyondellBasell , Reliance Industries Ltd, China National Petroleum Corporation, Alpek S.A.B de C.V, and BP PLC.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include high demand for residential and commercial infrastructure, increased use in paint and coatings, and rise in demand from polyester manufacturers. However, rise in awareness among people for using plastic-free products and stringent government regulations are likely to hamper the market. Moreover, use of bio-based aromatics and advancements in technologies to reduce aromatics waste are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the aromatics market.

Aromatics are organic chemical compounds that are characterized by circular planar conjugated ring structures and are known for their flexible and useful chemical properties. They are derived during the distillation of crude oil in refineries. Some examples of aromatic compounds include, benzene, toluene, aniline, cumene and others. It is used as a solvent for removing oil or grease, in paint industry; it used as thinner, and as an aromatic additive, it helps in reducing engines knocking.

By end user, the paint & coating segment is estimated to witness a significant growth owing to increasing building and infrastructure activities across the globe, thus demanding greater proportion of Aromatic in the industry.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is the significant growing market, increase in a number of the construction projects have positively influenced the paint & coatings industry, thus favouring aromatic market growth. In addition, increasing government funding and investment in the pharmaceutical industry is supporting the market growth of aromatic solvents. Further, the rise in the application of aromatic additive in adhesive and sealants for packaging is fueling market growth in this region.

Types Covered:

• Toluene

• Para-Xylene

• Benzene

• Styrene

• Ortho-Xylene

• Methylenediphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

• Xylene

• Phenol

• Purified Terephthalic Acid

• Acetone

• Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Applications Covered:

• Chemical Processing

• Textile Industry

• Intermediates

• Plastic Industry

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Adhesive

• Automotive

• Paints & Coating

• Oil & Gas

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

