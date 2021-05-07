Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Market is expected to reach $580.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in satellite & telecommunication resellers market include T-Mobile (MetroPCS), Cricket Wireless, America Movil (TracFone), Allworx, AT&T, Granite Telecommunications, Ultra Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Panasonic, iPECS, Vertical Communications, NEC Corporation, and Zultys.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising data traffic, technological developments, growth in public WiFi, increased expenditure in R&D, and emerging 4G and 5G technologies. However, budgets and security concerns is likely to hamper the market.

Satellite & telecommunication resellers purchase access and network capacity from operators of telecommunications networks and resell these services to businesses and households.

By type, telecommunication resellers segment is anticipated to grow at the significant arte during the forecast period, due to the impact of digitization is driving the use of wireless technologies and equipment, rising data traffic, growth in public WiFi and emerging 4G and 5G technologies are stimulating the growth of wireless equipment in developed and emerging countries. Also, many companies are shifting from traditional communications systems such as fixed line technologies to more advanced wireless and mobile technologies.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period. China was the largest country accounting for almost 30% of the global satellite & telecommunication resellers market. Increased disposable income and high demand for telephone and internet services among people led to a rise in demand for telecommunication and related services. This change was driven mainly by growth in the emerging markets such as China and India. With growing middle class population and falling mobile handset prices, mobile subscription grew significantly in India and China.

Types Covered:

• Satellite Telecommunications

• Telecommunication Resellers

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

