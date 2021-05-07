Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market is expected to reach $4.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market include Accelerate, Alifax Holding S.p.A., Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bioanalyse, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biotron Healthcare, Conda, Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid), HiMedia Laboratories, Liofilchem, Merck, Merlin, Synbiosis, Thermo, and Fisher Scientific.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse are the major factors propelling market growth. However, high cost and unfavourable reimbursement scenario are hampering the market growth.

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is a procedure, which is used to determine for a specific organism or group of organisms that are susceptible to an antibiotic. To examine the antimicrobial susceptibility, the most widely used testing methods are broth microdilution or rapid automated instrument methods. These methods are commercially used and marketed with materials and devices. Antimicrobial resistance is developed due to inaccurate diagnosis of infectious disease, lack of effective treatment guidelines, and non-adherence to the treatment regime. Primary healthcare centres of both developed and developing nations are teeming grounds for superbug infection. Microbiologists are working diligently to understand the disease etiology about the antimicrobial confrontation and develop broad-spectrum antibiotics to treat microbial infections.

Based on the application, the clinical diagnostics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as the rising burden of antimicrobial resistance, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing awareness about the use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods for diagnostic applications. These are the factors that are responsible for the large market share of this application segment.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the easy accessibility and better adoption of technologically advanced susceptibility testing methods and products. The rising prevalence of antimicrobial resistance in North America is another key factor supporting the expansion of this regional segment in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Products Covered:

• Automated Laboratory Instruments

• Consumables

• Culture and Growth Media

• Culture Media

• Manual Testing Products

• Tests and Kits

Methods Covered:

• Automated AST

• Broth Dilution

• Dilution

• Disk Diffusion

• Etest

• Genotypic

• Gradient Diffusion

• Molecular Testing

• Rapid Automated

Testing Types Covered:

• Antibacterial

• Antifungal

• Antiparasitic

• Viruses and Fastidious Organism Testing

Applications Covered:

• Bioterrorism Surveillance

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery and Development

• Environmental Monitoring

• Epidemiology

• Veterinary Diagnostics

End Users Covered:

• Contract Research Organizations

• Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research and Academic Institutes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

