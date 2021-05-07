Oncology Nutrition – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Oncology Nutrition Market is expected to reach $3.64 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in oncology nutrition market include Baxter International, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Victus, Abbott Laboratories, FMC Corporation, Global health products Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Grifols S.A., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Danone S.A., Pfizer Inc., Hansen Medical, BioSig Technologies, and Aceto Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition, growing demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare sector, increasing incidence of cancer, rising number of patients being treated for malnutrition, and increasing quality of clinical research on nutritional interventions. However, tube feeding-related complications and restricted reimbursement associated with its use are the major restraints that can hamper the growth of the market.

Oncology nutrition is termed as nutrition and diet for a cancer patient either during treatment or after the treatment. Nutrition plays a significant role in several aspects of cancer development and is an important helpful therapy during cancer treatment. Adequate nutrition provision can help cancer patients to maintain weight and slim body composition, offering improved recovery, and better quality of life. It provides support to cancer therapy making the treatment process more effective. Consumption of right food and nutrition lead to better recovery and lower incidences of remission of cancer.

By cancer type, the head and neck cancers segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Patients with head and neck cancers suffer from severe problems associated with oral nutritional intake. Thus, the enteral route is used for nutrition support. With the increasing number of such cancers cases, the uptake of tube feeding formulas has increased. Also, conditions such as severe mucositis, xerostomia, dysgeusia, and nausea & vomiting limit nutritional intake, adding to the adoption of oncology nutritional feeding formulas.

On the basis of geography, the North America region is expected to witness the significant rate during the forecast period, due to owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. In North America region, the United States holds the largest market owing to the factors such as increasing number of population suffering from cancer, launch of new nutrition products, along with the rising geriatric population and developments related to cancer therapy and rising government initiative for the awareness of cancer in the country, is anticipated to further drive the oncology nutrition market in this region.

Cancer Types Covered:

• Breast Cancer

• Blood Cancer

• Head and Neck Cancers

• Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers

• Esophageal Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Hematology Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

Formulaes Covered:

• Specialized Formula

• Standard Formula

• Elemental Formula

Nutritions Covered:

• Parenteral Nutrition

• Enteral Nutrition

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Outpatient Nutrition

• Inpatient Nutrition

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacy

Stages Covered:

• Immunotherapy

• Stem Cell Transplant

• Chemotherapy

• Hormone Therapy

• Surgery

• Radiation Therapy

Products Covered:

• Organic

• Probiotic

• Milk Based

• Soy Based

End Users Covered:

• Specialty Clinics

• Hospitals

• Homecare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

