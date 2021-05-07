Mine Ventilation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Mine Ventilation Market is expected to reach $527.49 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in mine ventilation market include Stiavelli, Epiroc, Howden, Schauenburg Industries, ABC Industries, Chicago Blower, Clempcorp Australia, ABB, New York Blower Company, Zitron, Bbe Consulting, Stantec, Twin City Fan, Sibenergomash, Right to Win, DMT, TLT-Turbo, Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc., Gefa System, and Hurley Ventilation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing requirement for optimized and quality airflow in mines and rise in number of infrastructure development projects, and high demand for ventilation in underground mining. However, depletion of natural resources is likely to hamper the market.

Mining is the backbone of most of the industries across the world. It is paramount to safeguard individual who are working in hazardous operations. The environment of the workplace is a major factor as far as the mining operations are concerned. As the wet bulb temperature increases in the mines, the risk of heat strokes increases exponentially. The basic aim of mine ventilation is to dilute the pollutants that accumulate in the air due to the diesel engines, explosions that are carried out in the mines. This purpose is achieved by inducing the motion of air in the mines.

By technique, underground mining is expected to lead the overall mine ventilation market during the forecast period. This mining is considered more dangerous than surface mining due to potential dangers such as adverse health effects, collapse, and the release of toxic gases, which results in suffocation. Thus, the ventilation system is needed to remove toxic gases and dust. The ventilation system provides airflow in sufficient quantity and assures a healthy working environment in the mine, increasing production, productivity, and safety of workers.

On the basis of geography, the mine ventilation industry in APAC is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to the rise in infrastructure development in emerging economies and growth in mining operations. The growing mining activities in emerging economies, such as China, Australia, and India, have contributed to the growth of the mine ventilation industry in APAC. Moreover, the region is one of the most attractive investment destinations for mining companies in the recent past. Further, the demand for mine ventilation is expected to increase with growing infrastructure development projects in the region.

Techniques Covered:

• Surface Mining

• Underground Mining

Offering Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Equipment

Area Types Covered:

• Auxiliary Systems

• Primary Ventilation System

• District System

• Reversible System

• Line Brattice

• Forcing System

• Exhaust System

• Overlap System

• Refrigeration Systems

Products Covered:

• Explosion-proof Drives

• Automated Solutions

• Transportation System

• Hoist System

• Underground Services

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

