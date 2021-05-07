Automotive Adhesives and Sealants – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market is expected to reach $17,830.96 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in automotive adhesives and sealants market include Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp, H.B. Fuller, Henkel Ag Co., Kgaa, 3M, Illinois Tool Work Corporation, Jowat Ag, Royal Adhesive Sealant, Rpm International Inc, Bostik SA, Cytec Industries, Inc, Dowdupont, The Reynolds Co, Pidilite Industry Ltd, Ppg Industry, Tesa Se, Hexion, Huntsman Corp, Sika Ag, and BASF.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand for lightweight vehicles, stringent environment regulations, increasing vehicle production, increasing R&D activities, and increasing demand for materials including adhesives sealants. However, volatility in raw material prices is likely to hamper the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-adhesives-and-sealants-market/request-sample

Automotive adhesives and sealants are resources used for bonding and sealing applications in the automotive sector. Such materials are designed to improve performance, reliability, safety, comfort, and ease to users. These are used extensively from small components such as sensors to large components such as vehicle chassis. They are mostly used in place of welding as it reduces the weight of the vehicles and increasing fuel efficiency. Adhesives offers higher tensile and shear strength and sealants provide great flexibility, which makes them preferable for various bonding and holding applications.

By type, polyurethane is the most widely used resin for producing automotive adhesives and sealants. They are thermosetting polymers, which do not melt when heated. Polyurethane polymers are formed by the reaction of isocyanate and polyol. Polyurethane adhesives are the most commonly used adhesives, which provide extremely strong bonding. Furthermore, they provide good resistance against heat, moisture, and chemicals. They are flexible and durable, as well as provide good impact resistance.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-adhesives-and-sealants-market

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing automotive production along with the advancement of adhesives in the automotive sector. Emerging economies such as India and China are estimated to offer significant growth opportunities owing to manufacturers are focusing to produce eco-friendly and fast curing adhesives from bio-based and renewable resources, which is anticipated to fuel industry growth.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-adhesives-and-sealants-market

Types Covered:

• Acrylics

• Rubber

• Epoxy

• Polyvinylchloride

• Polyurethanes

• Hot Melts

• Silicones

• Styrenic Block

• Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

• Polyvinyl Acetate

Applications Covered:

• Under-The-Hood & Power Train

• Assembly

• Body in White

• Paint Shop

• Exterior

• Interior

• Electronics

• Automotive Running System

• Auto Repair

Functions Covered:

• Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH)

• Sealing/Protection

• Bonding

Technologies Covered:

• Sealant

• Adhesive

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

• Passenger Cars

• Heavy & Medium Duty Commercial Vehicles (H/MCV)

Products Covered:

• Pressure Sensitive

• Chemically Curing

• Physically Hardening

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• OEM

End Users Covered:

• IT & Telecom

• Transaction Intelligence

• Consumer Services

• Banking Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare and Life Science

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/