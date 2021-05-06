Metal Powder – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Metal Powder Market is expected to reach $6,143.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Metal Powder Market include Voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl GmbH & Co KG, Sandvik AB, RIO Tinto, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., Miba AG, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Hoganas AB, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, GKN PLC., Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, ATI Powder Metals, Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd., Metaldyne Performance Group, and Alcoa Inc.

Growing demand from end-user industry and growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions across the globe are propelling the market growth. However, the high initial capital investment required is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/metal-powder-market/request-sample

Metal powder is a metal that has been broken down into fine particles. Metals that can be found in powder form are aluminium, nickel, iron and many more. Metal powder is widely used in several applications of various industries.

Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the growing need for lightweight components providing low cost and better performance of powder metallurgy.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/metal-powder-market

By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the growth in the manufacturing segment along with advancements in the AM industry. U.S. and growing production of automotive components.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/metal-powder-market

Processes Covered:

• Solid State Reduction

• Electrolysis

• Atomisation

Metal Forms Covered:

• Ore/Pure Metal

• Scrap/Recycled Metals

Types Covered:

• Ferrous

• Non-Ferrous

• Other Types

Production Methods Covered:

• Physical

• Mechanical

• Chemical

Compaction Techniques Covered:

• Cold Compaction

• Hot Compaction

Technologies Covered:

• Metal Injection Molding (MIM)

• Powder Metallurgy

• Additive Manufacturing

• Thermal Surfacing

• Printing and Screen Printing

• Press & Sinter

• Metallic Fillers

• Automotive Component Manufacturing

• Architectural and Paints

End Users Covered:

• Transportation & Logistics

• Oil & Gas

• Industrial

• Electrical & Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/