Helium – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Helium Market is expected to reach $4.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Helium Market include Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Airgas, Exxon, Renergen, Gulf Cryo, Linde, Iwatani Corporation, NexAir LLC, Badger Midstream, Gazprom, Buzwair, Qatargas Operating Company Limited, RasGas, Air Liquid, Messer Group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Praxair, Iceblick, and PGNiG.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising demand from the electronics industry, growing healthcare sector, and increasing demand for energy. However, high cost of extraction of helium is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Helium is the second component on the periodic table, usually found in the form of an unscented gas and has various applications. Helium gas is lighter than air and this property makes it ideal for a variety of applications.

By end user, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as helium is used in the devices intended for treatment of respiratory ailments, cancer and so on.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the electronics industry is flourishing in countries like the US and Canada.

Phases Covered:

• Gas

• Liquid

Applications Covered:

• Cryogenics

• Controlled Atmosphere

• Pressurizing and Purging

• Breathing Mixes

• Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

• Welding

End Users Covered:

• Energy & Power

• Defense

• Healthcare

• Electronics and Semiconductors

• Aerospace and Aircraft

• Welding and Metal Fabrication

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

