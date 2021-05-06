HIV Self-test Kits – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global HIV Self-test Kits Market is expected to reach $288.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the HIV Self-test Kits Market include Abbott, Atomo Diagnostics, BD, bioLytical Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioSURE UK, Biosynex, Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc, Danaher, OraSure Technologies, Roche and Sedia Biosciences Corporation.

Rise in prevalence of this disease across the globe and growing uptake of HIV self-testing policies and implementation are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a false-negative result of these kits is restraining the market growth.

HIV Self-test Kits helps the individuals to access critically important health information, at their convenience by conducting their own HIV test using a simple oral or blood-based test while preserving their privacy.

Based on specimen type, the blood segment is likely to have a huge demand as these products are likely to have shorter minimum and maximum reading time.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in number of occurrence of this infection among individuals.

Test Generations Covered:

• Third Generation

• Second Generation

Specimen Types Covered:

• Urine

• Oral Fluid

• Blood

Products Covered:

• Fluorescent Chromatography

• Immunofiltration

• Lateral Flow Immunoassay

End Users Covered:

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Research Institutes

• Specialty Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

