Self-Heating Food Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Self-Heating Food Packaging Market is expected to reach $89.16 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Self-Heating Food Packaging Market include The 42 Degrees Company, Tempra Technology Inc, ScaldoPack, Luxfer Magtech Inc., HeatGen, LLC, and Heat Food & Drink Ltd.

Rising need for instant heated food and expansion of food & beverages industry in Europe are propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of these food packages is hampering the growth of the market.

Self-heating food packaging is a type of packaging which can heat food contained without external heating sources or power. Packets normally utilize an exothermic chemical reaction. These packages are regularly used to prepare main courses such as meat dishes, which are more palatable when hot.

Based on the end-user, the beverages segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as end-users choose cans and bottles for the packaging of liquid products such as soups, tea, and coffee.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising trend of convenient foods among consumers coupled with the rise in the disposable income of the population in the region.

Packaging Types Covered:

• Pouches

• Packs

• Containers

• Cans

• Bottles

• Bags

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Wholesalers

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Retail Stores

• Online Channels

End Users Covered:

• Food

• Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

