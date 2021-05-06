Ampoules Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ampoules Packaging Market is expected to reach $8.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ampoules Packaging Market include Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG, Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer AG, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, James Alexander Corporation, Global Pharmatech Pvt Ltd, Schott AG, Friedrich & Dimmock, ESSCO Glass, CordenPharma, BMT Corporation, Amposan SA, Sandfire Scientific, and AAPL Solutions.

High demand for tamper-proof pharmaceutical product packaging, safety regulations in medicinal packaging and rising number of infections and outbreaks are propelling the market growth. However, concerns about the dumping of used ampoules are hampering the market growth.

Ampoules are the tiny vials which are sealed to conserve the solid or liquid. Ampoules are generally used for packaging injection drugs. Ampoules packaging is mainly utilized to protect liquid or solution from air and contaminants. Ampoules packaging helps in maintaining the sterility of drugs.

Based on the material, the glass segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its barrier properties that prevent oxygen and water vapour from blending with drug compounds.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing allergies and health acquired infections in the U.S. which have led to an increase in the number of drugs and vaccines.

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal Care and Cosmetic

• Industrial

• Diagnostics

• Chemical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

