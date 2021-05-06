Cornmeal – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Cornmeal Market is expected to reach $1206.54 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cornmeal Market include Hometown Food Company, Allen Bros Milling Company, Anson Mills, Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Dover Corn Products, Ltd., General Mills, Inc., Goya Foods, Inc., Grain Millers, Inc., Nunn Milling Co. and The Quaker Oats Company.

Increase in superior disposable income of consumers, changes in eating habits and western food culture are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factor such as the traditional habit of taking staple food in the diet in the different regions is hampering the market growth.

Cornmeal is used as an additive to many recipes, such as cornbread and pancakes. Meal prepared from corn is also used as an alternative to wheat flour for the people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Along with nutrients such as niacin, zinc, potassium, and many more, corn flour also provides high fibers. Owing to its high protein, mineral, and vitamin content cornmeal is also added into the livestock feed.

Based on the end user, the industrial segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to accounted for the majority market share. It has been observed that corn milling products in corn mills such as brewery grits, corn starch, and corn flour are the most widely used products in the industrial sector.

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the highest population in the world and the fastest-growing countries by economy and community. Growing awareness of health benefits increased purchasing power, and demand for new flavours are driving consumers to buy cornmeal products.

Forms Covered:

• Corn Flour

• Corn Grits

• Corn Mixes

• Corn Syrup

• Whole Corn Grain

• Degerminated

• Bolted

• Ready-to-eat Cornmeal

• Wheat Flour and Mixes

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Departmental Stores

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Business to Business

• Business to Consumer

• Conventional Stores

• Grocery Retails

• Online Retail

• Organic

Product Types Covered:

• Blue Cornmeal

• Steel Ground Yellow Cornmeal

• Stone- Ground Cornmeal

• White Cornmeal

Granulations Covered:

• Coarse

• Medium

• Fine

Classes Covered:

• Unenriched

• Enriched

End Users Covered:

• Commercial (Food Processing)

• Food Service

• Industrial

• Households

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

