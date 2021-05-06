Wind Turbine Control Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wind Turbine Control Systems Market is expected to reach $16.70 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in wind turbine control systems market include KK Wind Solutions, Moog Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Bachmann electronic GmbH, ABB, CORDYNE, Inc., Mita-Teknik, General Electric, Siemens, Pepperl+Fuchs, Emerson Electric Co., DEIF Group, AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR (AMSC), and Vestas.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include advancements in blades, introduction of reliable gearboxes, digitization of processes, robust cybersecurity solutions and scalable hardware, increase in global demand for electricity, and increasing R&D. However, availability of cheaper alternate sources of energy is restraining the market growth.

Wind turbine control systems are essential for the reliable, efficient and safe functioning of wind turbines. They are fitted with sensors that gather data on wind conditions, power generation, vibration, lubricants, rotor and generator speed and other parameters, which are then sent for analysis to a computer.

By application, the onshore segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to a large number of onshore wind turbines and lower investments compared to those required for installation of offshore wind turbines.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high investments in the wind energy industry from countries in the region such as China and India and rise in the number of wind farms in the region. Demand for electricity has increased in China, owing to steady economic growth and industrial demand. Demand for electricity has also increased in some other countries of Asia Pacific such as India, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia.

Installations Covered:

• Retrofits

• New Installations

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Types Covered:

• Main Control Systems

• Condition Monitoring Systems

• Yaw Systems

• Pitch Systems

Applications Covered:

• Offshore

• Onshore

• Small Turbines

• Large Turbines

Product Types Covered:

• Generator Torque Control

• Blade Pitch Control

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

