Alternate Marine Power – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Alternate Marine Power Market is expected to reach $2,078.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Alternate Marine Power Market include Wartsila, Wabtec Corporation, VINCI Energies, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Ratio Electric B.V., PowerCon, Piller Group GmbH, Nidec ASI, MacGregor, ESL Power Systems Inc, Danfoss, Cavotec SA and ABB Ltd.

Rise in globalization and industrialization and growing marine pollution are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high initial investment is restraining the market growth.

Alternate marine power is an anti-pollution measure that helps to lessen air pollution generated from diesel generators. The substitute used is shore electric power. It is widely used at the port when a ship is halting. This decreases emissions from ships by a enormous amount. It is also called as cold ironing. It provides power for lights, air-conditioners, refrigerators, and other tools on ships.

Based on vessel, the container vessels segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are the fast transportation by a secure means of cargo transport at low cost and low energy consumption. It is a versatile, highly flexible means of transport.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing movement of goods and passengers through ports and the rising air pollution at ports in United States lead to a surge in the number of ships.

Vessels Covered:

• Container Vessels

• Cruises

• Other Vessels

Power Requirements Covered:

• Up to 1 MW

• 1 MW to 5 MW

• Above 5 MW

Type of AC Power Supplies Covered:

• 440 V of Supply

• 660 V of Supply

• 6600 V of Supply

• 11000 V of Supply

Applications Covered:

• Naval Ships

• Cargo Ships

• Passenger Ships

• Tankers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

