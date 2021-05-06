Biogas Plant – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Biogas Plant Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Biogas Plant Market include Agrinz Technologies GmbH, Air Liquide, Ameresco Inc, Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development Co Ltd, Biofrigas Sweden AB, Biofuel USA Corporation, CH4 Biogas, EnviTec Biogas AG, IES BIOGAS, Lusakert Biogas Plant, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Quadrogen, Scandinavian Biogas, SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt Ltd, Swedish Biogas International and Wartsila.

Support by government & private bodies and increasing focus on substitute fuels in order to achieve an imperishable type of energy are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of implementation of processes is restraining the market growth.

The biogas generation has an important task to play in the generation of sustainable society and decreasing dependence on fossil fuels. Obtainability of extensive feedstock is outlining the future projection for the production of biogas. Worldwide, biogas has been recognized as one of the most upfront means for green energy production.

Based on type, the micro digesters segment is likely to have a huge demand as it plays an essential role in rural areas of developing countries. Due to inaccessibility to modern technology, they are mostly used in stoves for cooking purpose.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the stringent vehicle emission regulations have resulted in an augmented digit of natural gas vehicles.

Feedstocks Covered:

• Sewage Sludge

• Industrial Waste

• Food and Beverages Waste

• Food and Beverages Processing Residue

• Energy Crops

• Agricultural Waste

Types Covered:

• Dry Fermentation Plants

• Micro Digesters

• Medium to Large Digesters

• Industrial Digesters

• Small-Scale Digesters

Applications Covered:

• Biofuel Generation

• Electricity Generation

• Heat Generation

• Residential Cooking

• Transportation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

