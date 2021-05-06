Aircraft Exhaust System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market is expected to reach $1,638.60 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Exhaust System Market include Doncasters, Ducommun, Esterline Technologies , Exotic Metals, Franke Industrie, GKN Aerospace , Hellenic Aerospace Industry , Industria De Turbo Propulsores, Magellan Aerospace, Nexcelle, Nordam, Orbital ATK, Senior Aerospace, Sky Dynamics Corporation and Triumph Group.

Rising number of aircraft deliveries and increasing adoption of UAVS in military & commercial applications are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, decrease in composite material prices is hampering the market growth.

An aircraft exhaust system is significant part of flight safety. Aircraft exhaust system is used for security measures and it does not permit any gas leakage in the cockpit. Aircraft exhaust system is a multi-faceted system unlike other exhaust systems. These systems are designed to defend and prevent melting by handling internal and external temperature variances.

Based on the system, the engine exhaust system segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing demand for latest aircraft deliveries across the globe as engine exhaust components happen to be one of the most intricate parts of an engine exhaust system and immensely contribute to the overall cost of an aircraft exhaust system.

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the swell in modernization agendas in the Asia Pacific’s aviation industry, which is likely to contribute to a high adoption of superior aircraft exhaust systems. These factors are expected to rise the growth in this region.

Components Covered:

• Turbochargers

• Exhaust Nozzle

• APU Exhaust Liner

• APU Exhaust Tube

• Exhaust Cone

• Exhaust Pipe

Systems Covered:

• APU Exhaust System

• Piston Engine

• Engine Exhaust System

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Narrow Body

• Regional Transport Aircraft

• Very Large Body

• Wide Body

Aviation Types Covered:

• Business Aviation

• Commercial Aviation

• General Aviation

• Military Aviation

Operating Mechanisms Covered:

• Hydraulic

• Manual

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Fits Covered:

• Line Fit

• Retrofit

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

