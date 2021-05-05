Microencapsulated Food Ingredients – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Microencapsulated Food Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in microencapsulated food ingredient market include International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Cargill, Royal DSM, BASF SE, Balchem Inc., GAT Food Essentials GmbH, Coating Place Inc, Kerry Group, Lycored Group, National Enzyme Company, Ingredion Incorporated, ABCO Laboratories Inc, and Frieslandcampina Kievit.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing applications of microencapsulated products across various industries, growing demand for pharmaceutical and agrochemical products and increasing demand for functional food products. However, high cost associated with the microencapsulation process, along with the high cost of research and development resources are identified as key factors hindering the market growth.

Microencapsulation is a technology that entraps a sensitive core ingredient within a wall material in order to stabilize the ingredient within the food or during food processing. Because of the susceptibility of the core ingredient to environmental changes (e.g., oxygen, pH, temperature, moisture, and light), different encapsulation techniques (e.g., spray drying, spray chilling, fluidized-bed coating, freeze drying, liposome, and concertation) have been developed to entrap the sensitive core materials (e.g., flavors, probiotics, omega fatty acids, and enzymes). These techniques involve the use of macromolecules, in order to provide effective protection, increased storage stability, extended shelf-life, controlled delivery, as well as optimized flavor and texture of final products.

By shell material, the polysaccharide segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to its universal usage across various industry sectors. The polysaccharides have enhanced biocompatibility, solubility, modification potential, and innate bioactivity, which make it a popular choice of shell material.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the significant-growing market due to the new product launches, geographical expansion and increasing demand for specialized products among consumers. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of microencapsulated food ingredient market.

Captivation Technologies Covered:

• Emulsion Technologies

• Spray Technologies

• Dripping Technologies

• Other Captivation Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Probiotics & Prebiotics

• Essential oils

• Vitamins & Minerals

• Enzymes

• Additives

Shell Materials Covered:

• Polysaccharides

• Lipids

• Proteins

• Emulsifiers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

