Gantry Robot – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Gantry Robot Market is expected to reach $5.31 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Gantry Robot Market include Bosch Rexroth, Cimcorp, Güdel, Hirata, IAI, Liebherr, Macron Dynamics, Nordson, Omron, Toshiba Machine and Yamaha Motor.

Acceptance of gantry robots due to their enhanced programming & communication interfaces and rising adoption of automation such as usage of these systems in industrial applications are the major factors driving the market growth. However, non-applicability of these systems for several applications due to their design constraints is restraining the market growth.

Gantry robots are also called as Cartesian robots with usually large systems, perform pick and place applications. These robots provide the advantage of working in a large area and better accuracy of positioning materials. They are ideal for handling a wide variety of payloads from light payloads, weighing just a few kilograms, to heavy payloads exceeding 3,000 Kg. They are also used in welding and other applications such as automotive industry, food & beverages industry, and others.

Based on end user, the electrical and electronics segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rising demand and production of integrated chips and electronic components. It is also due to growing automotive manufacturing industry. Gantry robots can be used for assembly, packaging, sorting, scanning, and loading/unloading applications in production facilities.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to emerging countries such as India, China & South Korea and largest size and scale of the manufacturing industry in the region.

Payloads Covered:

• 51–350 Kg

• Less Than 50 Kg

• More Than 350 Kg

Number of Axes Covered:

• 4-Axis (X-Y-Z-R)

• 2-Axis (X-Y)

• 1-Axis (X)

Supports Covered:

• End Effector

• Robot

Applications Covered:

• Assembling and Disassembling

• Loading & Unloading Workpiece

• Palletizing & Handling

• Welding and Soldering

• Processing

• Dispensing

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Food & Beverages

• Manufacturing

• Metals and Machinery

• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

• Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

• Precision Engineering and Optics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

