Hybrid Train – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Hybrid Train Market is expected to reach $73,249.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hybrid Train Market include CRRC, Alstom, Ballard, BNSF, Bombardier, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF), Cummins, General Electric, Hitachi, Hyundai Rotem, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Siemens, Toshiba and Toyota.

Growing demand for energy-efficient transport system and rising demand for comfort and safety are the major factors driving the market growth. However, capital-intensive nature of trains is restraining the market growth.

A hybrid train is an engine that uses an on-board rechargeable energy storage system (RESS), that is set up in the middle of the source to provide power and the electric system of the train that is interconnected to the wheels. They are environmental friendly, emission free and effective.

Based on propulsion, the electro diesel segment is likely to have a huge demand as these railway vehicles are used across all the regions of the globe as they may replace their diesel counterparts. These train sets have been successfully generating savings in operation and maintenance costs.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for ecofriendly trains to reduce pollution and the rising demand for energy efficient trains that use alternative fuel. Moreover, China’s rapidly growing economy is driving the expansion of the market to improve the transport systems in the country and make them more ecofriendly.

Operating Speeds Covered:

• Below 100 Km/H

• 100–200 Km/H

• Above 200 Km/H

Propulsions Covered:

• Battery Operated

• Electro Diesel

• Hydrogen Powered

• Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

• Other Propulsion Types

Applications Covered:

• Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

• Passenger

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

