Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market is expected to reach $26.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market include Robert Bosch Gmbh, Bausch + Ströbel, Jeckson Vision, Groupe Breteche Industrie, Maquinaria industrial Dara, Sl, Sainty International Group (Saintyco), I.M.A Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A, Acic Pharmaceutical Machinery, ACG Worldwide, M.A.R. S.P.A. Macchine Automatiche Riempitrici, Uhlmann, Cadmach Machinery Co, Kevin Process Technologies, Optel Group, Antares Vision, Brevetti C.E.A. Spa, Gea Group, Idex Corporation, Marchesini Group S.P.A, Körber Ag, Romaco Pharmatechnik Gmbh, and Tecnomaco Italia Srl.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing geriatric population, technological advancement, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, growing demand for refurbished products is the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

The equipment used for the processing and packaging of various pharmaceutical products is known as pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment. It is of high importance as pharmaceutical products should be packaged carefully and efficiently so that physicians and patients can use it conveniently.

By mode of drug delivery, the oral formulations segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its ease of administration and patient compliance.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the availability of skilled resources coupled with the supportive government initiatives.

Products Covered:

• End-of-Line Packaging Equipment

• Secondary Packaging Equipment

Modes of Drug Delivery Covered:

• Topical Formulation

• Parenteral Formulations

• Oral Formulations

• Trans-Mucosal and Inhalation Drugs

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

