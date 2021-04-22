Aircraft Exterior Lighting – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market is expected to reach $4,077.68 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market include Astronics Corporation, Cobham plc, Devore Aviation Corporation of America, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc., Whelen Aerospace Technologies, SAFRAN Aerosystems, Precise Flight, Inc., Oxley Group, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc, Zodiac Aerospace, and Heads Up Technologies Inc.

Factors contributing to the growth of the market are increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems for safe navigation and technical advancements. However, longer lifespan of LED lights is hindering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aircraft-exterior-lighting-market/request-sample

An aircraft is furnished with many kinds of lights serving their specific purpose such as safety, landing, or taking off or others. Exterior lights of an aircraft generally make an aircraft more visible to other aircraft, improve pilot visibility during critical phases of flight, and provide illumination for some other specific purpose. The exterior lights are tailored on aircraft specifically with the purpose of visibility in dark areas and difficult weather. Exterior lights also help improve visibility for the pilot in hard phases and provide specific illumination. In low visibility area, bright external lights help in seeing and being seen. The outer side of aircraft is equipped with an array of different exterior lights such as safety lights, formation lights, searchlights, and logo lights. Nowadays, airlines are using advanced lighting systems to increase client satisfaction, enhance infrastructure, and provide value-added services.

Based on the product, the navigation lights segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing need for safe navigation in the aerospace industry. All aircraft are equipped with a steady light near the leading edge of each wingtip. Navigation lights consist of green light on the right wingtip, the red light on the left wing tip, and white light on the tail of an aircraft. Dual systems are installed often to provide a backup in the event of bulb failure.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aircraft-exterior-lighting-market

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the presence of some market giants including Honeywell International Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Heads Up Technologies Inc. and Devore Aviation Corporation of America among others. Being a leading manufacturing hub and a pioneer in the aerospace & defence industry, North America is the most worthwhile region in the aircraft exterior lighting market. With the soaring international investments, more aircraft deliveries and government support, the number of distributors and suppliers of aircraft components are growing continuously at a strong rate in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aircraft-exterior-lighting-market

Air Craft Types Covered:

• Commercial Aviation

• Military Aviation

• Business Aviation

• Cargo

• Helicopters

Products Covered:

• Anti-Collision Lights

• Cargo and Service Lights

• Conventional Lights

• Egress & Service Lights

• Electro-Luminescent Lights

• Emergency Lights

• Escape Lights

• Formation Lights

• Landing Lights

• Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lights

• Logo & Branding Lights

• Navigation Lights

• Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Lights

• Photo-Luminescent Lights

• Position Lights

• Runway Turnoff Lights

• Strobe Lights

• Take-Off Lights

• Wings & Engine Inspection Lights

Applications Covered:

• Narrow Body

• Wide Body

• Large Body

• Single Aisle

• Regional Jets

• Helicopters

• Air Cargo

• Business Jets

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/