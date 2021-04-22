Polymer Foams – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Polymer Foams Market is expected to reach $179.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Polymer Foams Market include BASF SE, Recticel Group, Rogers Corporation, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Arkema, Armacell International S.A., Borealis AG, JSP Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Sekisui Alveo AG, Zotefoams PLC, Synthos S.A., Ineos Styrenics International SA, and Foam Partner Group.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market are energy sustainability & energy preservation and growth of major end-use industries of polymer foams. However, volatility in raw material price is hampering the market growth.

Polymer foam, also known as polymer matrix composites, is an amalgamation of polymeric resins, which are inserted in a resin matrix. These types of composites show extraordinary strength, excellent mechanical resistance, and high rigidity and modulus of elasticity. Additionally, due to an exceptional thermal conductivity and dimensional ability, along with lightweight and better electrical properties, polymer foam has a wide number of applications in the automotive, aerospace & defence, and consumer electronics industries. Moreover, the strength-to-weight ratio of the polymer foam is superior to that of traditional materials, which favours the expansion in its demand for manufacturing the aircraft engines, wind-turbine, and marine applications.

Based on the product, the polyurethane foam segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage in various passenger car seat cushions, gasket seals, armrests, headrests, cushioned instrument panels, airbags, and other components to create lightweight, fuel-efficient, and durable structures. Polyurethane based foams are extensively used in building and construction, automotive, and marine industries. Polyurethane (PU) foams are tough, lightweight, adaptable, and resistant to corrosion and vibration, recyclable, and offer a high level of liberty in a geometric design.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the booming economies of China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. PU resin is a favoured choice in the building & construction industry in APAC. It is in huge demand, as it is a low-cost material that provides low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties. The Asia Pacific is a rapidly developing region with growth opportunities for companies willing to invest in high-growth markets.

Foams Covered:

• Flexible Foams

• Rigid Foams

Products Covered:

• Polyurethane Foam

• Polystyrene Foam

• Polyolefin

• Phenolic

• Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

• Melamine Foam

• Silicone Foam

• Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Foam

• Rubber

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Foam

Structures Covered:

• Closed Cell

• Open Cell

End Users Covered:

• Building & Construction

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Furniture & Bedding

• Footwear, Sports & Recreational

• Aviation & Aerospace

• Wind Energy

• Marine

• Medical

• Refrigeration

• Rail

• Electronics

• Personal Care

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

